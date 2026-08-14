Source: YouTube / Youtube

DJ Akademiks is responding to NBA YoungBoy after the rapper called him out for sharing a video of his mother.

The situation bean after YoungBoy sat down with Funny Marco for a rare interview, where the Louisiana rapper opened up about his relationship with his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden. During the conversation, YB said their relationship is nonexistent and that he does not plan on speaking with her again.

That prompted Gaulden to respond, claiming her son was lying about their relationship. She also alleged that YoungBoy does not speak to his children and said she was present during his interview with Funny Marco.

Following her comments, YoungBoy joined Funny Marco on Instagram Live to clear the air. He denied the claims about his children and said his mother was not present during the interview. However, what appeared to bother him most was DJ Akademiks sharing his mother’s response online without reaching out to him first.

“Then Ak got me so mad posting that stupid a** sh*t, you dumb a** n*gga. All you had to do was call me and I’ll tell you that the lady never been in my career a day in her life. Can’t you see she’s an attention seeker?”

Akadmeiks later responded, explaining that he has not been in contact with YoungBoy and doesn’t believe he needed the rapper’s permission to share the video.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“YB called me out, I’m gonna be very honest with you, I don’t know what’s going on with him, I haven’t talked to him. Even what he called me out for, I don’t think I need to go back to him and be like, ‘Yo YB do you give me permission to like to post what your mom said?’”

Looks like Ak will not be getting an invite to South Korea anytime soon…

DJ Akademiks Responds After NBA YoungBoy Calls Him Out Over Mother Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com