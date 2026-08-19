10 Non Black Artists Black Music Fans Don’t Play About

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty For many fans, great music defies many borders, from genre, and sticks with us for generations. For Black music fans, several generational bangers are in our rotations at the gym, at the nightclubs, or riding around with our girlfriends. Every music fan has that one musician they don’t play about, but for many of us in our community, there are many non-Black artists that shaped our music taste, and we’d go toe to toe about when discussing their classics and reasons for being on our playlists. Keep scrolling as we go down a list of some of our favorite hits and non-Black artists that Black music fans love and won’t be ashamed to tell you about!

Teena Marie A generational talent that many listeners are still asking themselves, “Wait? She’s not Black?” Teena Marie, born Mary Christine Brockert, was discovered by funk musician Rick James. Her blended genres of rock, jazz, soul and R&B gave “Lady T” a signature sound that we are still dancing to years later.

Bobby Caldwell Another generational musician that we played out and realized years later that Bobby Caldwell indeed was not a Black man! Despite the internet bringing this up every few years, Bobby Caldwell gave the culture one of our favorite jazzy smooth jams with “What You Won’t Do For Love” and even worked with artists like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Michael McDonald Though he gave us some of the greatest hip-hop samples known to man, Michael McDonald has always been an artist that many of us heard growing up. From his time with the Doobie Brothers to his solo ventures, McDonald has given us endless classics we can’t help but groove to.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez There are at least three generations of people who still haven’t forgiven Yolanda Saldívar for taking this sensational talent from us too soon. From her early hits with her family band to her crossover album, Selena is an artist that Black music fans keep in our rotation.

Jon B. Discovered by the wife of R&B legend Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jonathan Buck infiltrated the R&B sound in the 90s, and we haven’t gotten rid of him since. Music runs in Jon B.’s veins, with two musical parents, and he has easily become one of our faves we play on some of our throwback playlists.

Paramore An American rock band that gave us some of our favorite aggressive head-banging hits from “Misery Business” to the quite soulful (though semi-depressing, lyric-wise) song “Ain’t it Fun.”

Justin Timberlake Okay, hear me out. I know we still hate him from the infamous Nipple Gate that happened with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl, but we can’t deny his impact from *NSYNC to his solo ventures haven’t been a little iconic. And love him or still holding a grudge, you can’t deny JT’s talent.

Bruno Mars Bruno Mars has always been open about how Black music and culture has influenced his ow artistry. And from those influences he’s created massive hits from “Uptown Funk,” his souful duo with Anderson .Paak, and hits with Cardi B, Bruno Mars is still one of those ones that never disappoints.

Celine Dion Queen Celine Dion is an artist that lands on the Mount Rushmore of vocal powerhouses. When you just want to hear some beautiful harmonies, belts and sultry melodies, Celine Dion is the artist that we can’t deny will fulfill that musical need.