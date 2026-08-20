Karmelo Anthony Judge Recused Ahead of New Trial Hearing

Judge Roach recused from Anthony's appeal due to concerns about fairness of initial trial.

New judge appointed to preside over hearing on whether Anthony deserves a retrial.

Anthony's team expected to raise constitutional and legal challenges from initial trial.

Source: Karmelo Anthony / Collin County

Wednesday morning, Karmelo Anthony’s attorneys succeeded in their efforts to have Collin County Judge John Roach removed from all appeal efforts, as they felt he did not give karmelo a fair trial in his initial court process. Anthony’s new team of defense attorneys is fighting for a retrial and argued that Judge Roach, who presided over the initial trial, should be recused from the case going forward. The hearings could feature new facts and testimony that have not been previously made public.

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A new judge will be appointed before Thursday morning’s hearing on whether 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted and found guilty of murder in June 2026 for the killing of 17-year-old Autin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet on April 2, 2025, deserves a new trial. It was reported by witnesses that Karmelo stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife during a dispute over seating at the regional Frisco track meet. On Wednesday, a visiting judge, Sid Harle, who served as the judge in the first Uvalde school Another judge will sit over Thursday’s hearing for a new trial weighed the arguments and evidence regarding the recusal effort.

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Anthony was a student at Centennial High School but was sitting under the memorial high school tent when reports say Metcalf told him to leave. There was no evidence that the two young men knew each other. Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison and is at the moment confined by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at the Pack Unit near Navasota.

Wednesday morning, Carmelo Anthony supporters gathered outside of the Collin County courthouse after the visiting judge granted recusal of Judge Roach, karmelos trial judge. Tomorrow the defense team will argue for a new trial before the newly appointed judge.

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What does this mean for Thursday’s hearing?

Because visiting judge Sir Harle granted the defense motion for a recusal, a new judge from outside of Collin County will be appointed immediately. That judge will preside over Thursday’s hearing when Karmelo Anthony’s legal team begins their plea for a new trial. They are expected to raise constitutional and legal challenges that came up in the initial trial.

These hearings could last a day or 2 and may feature new testimonies. It’s official: Collin County Judge Roach will no longer be involved in any of Karmelo Anthony’s appeal efforts.

Karmelo Anthony Judge Recused Ahead of New Trial Hearing was originally published on thebeatdfw.com