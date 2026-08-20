HB Exclusive: We Tried The New Fenty Beauty Foundation And Here’s Our Thoughts

Fenty Beauty listened to customer feedback and developed a new formula to address oxidation and transfer issues.

The new foundation features a lightweight, buildable coverage that looks natural and feels comfortable.

Fenty Beauty expanded the shade range and included more neutral undertones to improve shade matching.

Source: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Natural Matte Longwear Foundation/ Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty foundation just got a makeover. Fenty Beauty rereleased their groundbreaking Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Foundation with a new formula and more shades. I had the chance to join a select group of beauty editors, in NYC, to preview and try the new and improved Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Foundation.

The Foundation Of Fenty Beauty

Source: Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Brand

I remember, like yesterday, when Fenty Beauty revolutionized the industry, in 2017, with their game-changing Pro Filt’r Foundation in an unprecedented 40 shades. It forced the industry to embrace the vast melanin spectrum and the chemistry behind our skin. It became an industry standard for brands to offer a wide range of shades for deeper skin tones. (Thank you, Ri Ri)

Being a pioneering beauty brand comes with lessons. Customers flocked to the shelves for the affordable foundation and for years it was a go-to for women of color. But years of feedback would show that one of the pain points with the iconic foundation was how much it oxidized during wear. For women like me, it left us appearing orange and it transferred so easily.

This new formula addresses those concerns.

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According to the official press release,

Expertly crafted in Japan, Fluid Flex Foundation Technology is a smooth and breathable polymer blend, engineered to move with you and infused with color-true longwear pigments that resist oxidation. Its medium, buildable coverage delivers a skin-like finish with a next-generation natural matte formula that looks like skin and feels like nothing from the moment you apply it to when you’re ready for bed. Plus, it’s waterproof; resists sweat, humidity, and transfer; and is infused with Starfruit Extract for all-day oil and shine control. You’ve never seen or felt a matte like this before. It’s safe to say, Rihanna was listening. We Tried It Source: Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Brand

My relationship with foundation has improved over the years. As a Black woman who suffers from pigmentation and a complexion that always seems to be inbetween the shades on the shelves, I am always on the hunt for the perfect foundation. And that has much to do with the improvement of foundation formulas, increased options for shades and my overall knowledge about shade matching like undertones, finishes and primer.

“Rihanna took her original shade range back and started from scratch—fine-tuning undertones, creating more neutrals, and testing all around the world,” said the release.

How’d she do it? With a team of scientists who spent 800 hours developing the new formula, on more than 30 prototypes, across continents, under various lighting, and video scenerios.

The first thing I noticed about the foundation, is how lightweight it is. It’s buildable, leaving your skin looking…like skin. In a world obsessed with filters, it’s a natural glam.

Shade Matching

Source: Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Brand

Not every woman has a professional team of MUAs at arms reach to help them shade match. While a hand selected team of artists helped me find my shade (476N), it was important for Rihanna to make shade matching easier. That “N” stands for neutral.

“Now no matter your skin tone, there are multiple neutral options to choose from. Some perfectly balanced between cool and warm tones. Others subtly leaning golden, peach, or even olive. All blending naturally into skin.”

Source: Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Brand

Application is easy with the Fluid Flex Foundation Brush 165. Prime the skin with the Hydra Vizor Moisturizer + SPF. Let it absorb into the skin then use one pump for medium coverage. The frosted-glass faceted bottle with metallic cap is a flex on your beauty bar.

Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ($44) and Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Foundation Brush ($36) launch September 4, 2026 at FentyBeauty.com, Sephora, Sephora.com, Sephora at Kohl’s, Kohl’s.com, Ulta Beauty, and Ulta.com.



HB Exclusive: We Tried The New Fenty Beauty Foundation And Here’s Our Thoughts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com