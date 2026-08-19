Of Course Trump’s Approval Rating Continues To Plummet [Op-Ed]

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Booooy, I know President Donald Trump hates to see a fresh poll on his job approval coming, because every time a new round of polls drops and indicates that he couldn’t possibly be a more unpopular president, the next round gets released and says, “Hold my beer; In fact, hold this whole brewery, at this point.”

Anyway, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released Monday, Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 33%, and his disapproval rating rose one point from where the same poll put it earlier this month, to 64%. The poll, which surveyed 1,166 adults from Aug. 14-17, seemed to lay much of the disapproval toward Trump on the Iran war, which continues to feel like it will drag on forever, because the president keeps remixing the same stale talking points about how Iran is “begging for a deal” after being “obliterated” militarily, despite the fact that the nation is still exchanging missiles with its enemies, including the U.S., which Trump keeps claiming will take over the Strait of Hormuz, which, of course, keeps turning out to be bullshit.

In fact, according to the Reuters poll, 80% of U.S, citizens, including 87% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans, think U.S. involvement in Iran “will go on for an extended period of time,” while just 16% said it would likely end in a few weeks.

But the big, buffoonish brouhaha in the Middle East isn’t all that keeps Trump’s approval slipping — like he slips into deep sleeps on-camera at the White House. The abysmal economy that he has overseen keeps biting him in the ass as well. In fact, the Reuters poll found, for the first time in about a decade, that more voters prefer Democrats to handle the economy, as 38% of respondents answered in the affirmative, over Republicans, who 35% said they preferred.

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Honestly, how is it still that close, though?

Of course, Reuters/Ipsos isn’t the only platform to release a poll showing Trump’s approval rating does virtually nothing but drop. A Financial Times/Focaldata poll of 1,913 registered voters released Sunday found 35% of respondents approved of the job Trump is doing, while 55% disapproved. That survey was conducted from Aug. 7 – 10.

Late last month, we reported that Trump was averaging about a 34% approval rating across several polls, which only meant he continued to be the least popular president since presidential polling began.

Guys, this just wouldn’t happen if we elected better people. Remember that when the midterms come in November, and again in 2028.

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Of Course Trump’s Approval Rating Continues To Plummet [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com