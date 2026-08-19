Progressive Wins Senate Nom And More From The Florida Primary

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Tuesday marked the end of the primary period, with most of the biggest news coming out of Florida. From Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon’s upset win to Florida potentially electing its first Black governor, here are the most notable results of Florida’s primary.

Perhaps the biggest story coming out of Florida’s primary is Angie Nixon’s shocking victory over Alex Vindman to win the Democratic nomination in Florida’s Senate race. The New York Times reports that Vindman had the backing of the Democratic establishment and raised significantly more money than Nixon. Nixon raised only $975,000 and spent a mere $60,000 on advertising. Comparatively, Vindman raised more than $16.3 million and spent $2.2 million on advertising. When you run the numbers, Nixon’s victory becomes that much more impressive.

So how did she do it? Through good old-fashioned grassroots campaigning! Nixon has a background in union organizing and used that experience to conduct a savvy social media campaign introducing herself and her policies to Florida voters. Nixon will face incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.) this November.

While Nixon’s win is easily the biggest story coming out of the Florida primary, the night wasn’t a complete loss for establishment Democrats. Earlier this year, Florida conducted its own redistricting effort, which led to Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz competing in new districts. Moskowitz, a moderate, pro-Israel Democrat, handily defeated Oliver Larkin, a union organizer and member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Wasserman Schultz’s candidacy drew much scrutiny as she was running in a historically Black district, and the 11-term incumbent was seen as taking a spot that could’ve gone to a Black candidate. I guess Wasserman Schultz benefited from the redistricting effort as she easily overcame those concerns and secured the nomination.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If there is any takeaway from the primaries, it’s the shocking realization that left-leaning voters are energized by left-wing policies. Considering the economy is putting belt to ass to America’s working class, it makes sense that more socialist leaning policies are gaining traction. While I would never advocate for communism, because most American politicians are either slimy self-promoters or generally incompetent, I don’t have an issue with my tax dollars being used to provide healthcare instead of blowing up schools in Iran.

Moving on! Florida could potentially elect its first Black governor, but sadly it’s Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Donalds gained notoriety as one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters. Donalds had Trump’s endorsement, but as the primaries have shown, that hasn’t guaranteed a win for Republican candidates. One need only look at Amir Hassan, a Black Republican endorsed by Trump who lost his primary in Michigan to a white man who wasn’t even campaigning.

Notably, Donalds didn’t clear 50% of the vote, and he underperformed in Florida’s more rural, predominantly white communities. This has raised concerns among some Republicans about Donalds’ ability to drive Republican turnout this November, even though Donalds has raised significantly more money than his Democratic opponent, David Jolly. Jolly is both a white man and a former Republican, so this could help him siphon votes from Republicans who, for lack of a better way of putting it, don’t like the look of Donalds.

Donalds dismissed concerns about how his nomination would impact voter turnout when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “They want the same thing we all want,” Donalds said regarding Republicans who voted for his rivals. “We want a Florida that is based on common sense, law and order, freedom.”

Homie has a lot of optimism about white folks for a Black man living in the South.

So now the stage is set for the upcoming midterms, where Republicans will try to hold on for dear life to their narrow majorities in the House and Senate. For the sake of all of us, I hope that doesn’t happen.

SEE ALSO:

DOJ To Send 1,000 Election Monitors To Midterm Polling Sites [Op-Ed]



Texas Tech Using AI To Eliminate Courses Conservatives Disagree With





Progressive Wins Senate Nom And More From The Florida Primary was originally published on newsone.com