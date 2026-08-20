BLK & The Gathering Spot Launch Love-Minded Campaign For Booked & Busy Black Entrepreneurs Seeking Sweeties

Black entrepreneurs seek partners who understand the demands of building a business from the ground up.

The same skills and mindset are required for both entrepreneurship and relationships.

The campaign features Atlanta founders sharing their experiences balancing ambition and love.

Source: Maskot / Getty

If you have ever tried to build a business and a relationship at the same time, you already know that both require the same things from you: time, attention, intentionality, and the courage to keep showing up even when it gets hard. Now, as Black Business Month continues, BLK and The Gathering Spot have launched a campaign that shows the similarities between Black love and Black business.

The largest dating and social app for Black singles, BLK, just put that truth at the center of a brand new campaign called “Open for Business (and Love)” in partnership with The Gathering Spot. The timing could not be more fitting. Black Business Month is here, and the culture is finally getting a campaign that treats Black ambition and Black love as equally worthy of celebration.

The campaign officially launched on Wednesday (August 19). It is built around a trend BLK identified within its own community, called “entrepre-dating,” which describes the growing number of Black professionals specifically seeking partners who understand what it means to build something from the ground up.

Not just someone who tolerates the long hours and the mental load of entrepreneurship but someone who genuinely respects it, shares it, and might even build alongside it.

As BLK Head of Brand Amber Cooper explained in the campaign’s official announcement:

“Black founders are used to being asked about their business plan, not their love life. With ‘Open for Business (and Love),’ we wanted to hold both in the same frame, because the truth is they take the same thing: intention.”

At the center of the campaign is an original content series of the same name. The series premiered alongside the campaign and features three Atlanta entrepreneurs whose stories carry the full weight of what it means to pour yourself into your work while still making room for real connection.

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Timothy George is the founder and CEO of eLo, a sustainable lifestyle and personal care brand that grew from a 2017 Harlem pop-up into two Atlanta retail locations. In his episode, he reflects on realizing he was an entrepreneur only three years into the journey and on how difficult it can be to step out of CEO mode before a date.

Shyanne Valentine — the founder of Happy Vibes Brand and The Shyanne Effect — speaks openly about treating dating like a second job and about a moment when the business actually cost her a relationship and what she took away from it.

Founder and CEO of Grounded Marketing and co-founder of the Atlanta Book Festival, Alyssa Evans, makes a warm and direct case against dating for the optics and closes the series with something that is going to hit differently for every single person navigating ambition and love at the same time.

The series premiered at a rooftop reception at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, where single Black entrepreneurs and professionals came together for an evening of food, conversation and real connection.

The Gathering Spot co-founder and CEO Ryan Wilson put it plainly:

“We have partnered with BLK before because we share an audience and a mission, which is making space for Black excellence in all its forms. Continuing that partnership for Black Business Month, with Atlanta’s founders at the center of it, was an easy decision.”

This campaign is not about choosing between the boardroom and the bedroom. It is about understanding that the same people building Black businesses are often trying to build Black love at the same time and both deserve the same level of intentionality. “Open for Business (and Love)” is available to stream now. Follow BLK at @meet_blk and The Gathering Spot at @thegatheringspot to watch it unfold.

Check out the trailer below:

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BLK & The Gathering Spot Launch Love-Minded Campaign For Booked & Busy Black Entrepreneurs Seeking Sweeties was originally published on bossip.com