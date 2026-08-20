Black Comic Book Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movies Because Hollywood Has Been Sleeping On Them For Too Long

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty There are several Black comic book characters who deserve their own movies and Hollywood seems to be sleeping on them. Check out the Black comic book characters that need their own movies inside. Black Panther proved it. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse confirmed it. Blue Beetle attempted it. When you give a Black or Brown superhero the full cinematic treatment, we show up and show out in ways that studio executives never seem to predict and always seem surprised by afterward. And yet Hollywood continues to sit on some of the richest, most compelling Black characters in comic book history while greenlighting sequel after sequel for characters who have already had their stories told multiple times over. We are done waiting for permission to have this conversation. As WatchMojo laid out in their own breakdown of Black superheroes who deserve the spotlight, sitting Black comic book talent on the bench is a silly move. There are several characters who have never received a proper solo film adaptation. It’s deep, diverse and overflowing with the kind of origin stories, moral complexity and cultural specificity that audiences are actively hungry for right now. Vocal made the same case from a different angle, pointing out that representation in the superhero genre is not just a feel-good talking point but a genuine creative and commercial opportunity that both Marvel and DC keep leaving on the table. The argument for all of these characters is not just about optics. It is about stories that have not been told yet, powers that have not been visualized on screen at scale and protagonists whose backgrounds and experiences would bring something genuinely new to a genre that has been recycling the same archetypes for over a decade. Scroll below for the Black comic book characters who deserve their own movies right now.

Black Comic Book Characters Who Deserve Their Own Movies Storm Ororo Munroe has been the most powerful X-Man in the room for decades, and Hollywood keeps treating her like a supporting character. The WatchMojo list points out that her backstory includes being raised as a goddess in Africa and becoming Queen of Wakanda, and either of those chapters alone is a full feature film. Halle Berry scratched the surface across multiple X-Men films. Now it is time for someone to give Storm the full cinematic biography she has always deserved, with a director who understands the scope of what she represents and a script built entirely around her.

Cyborg Victor Stone’s story is one of the most emotionally rich in the entire DC universe. A college athlete whose body is rebuilt with alien technology after a traumatic accident, Cyborg spends his entire arc wrestling with questions of identity, humanity and what it means to exist between two worlds. He appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and delivered one of the more compelling performances in that film. He deserves his own movie and the WatchMojo breakdown makes the case clearly: his sonic cannon, his internal conflict and his unforgettable catchphrase are all already there waiting to be built around.

Static The Static Shock animated series was a genuine cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s and Virgil Hawkins has been criminally underutilized ever since. He is funny, relatable, intellectually sharp and his electromagnetic powers are among the most visually exciting in comics. A Static movie with the right director and the right cast could do for DC what Miles Morales did for Marvel, which is introduce the character to a whole new generation and give the fans who grew up with him the live-action version they have been waiting twenty years to see.

John Stewart’s Green Lantern Hal Jordan already got a movie and it was a disaster that the entire cast has apologized for in various interviews over the years. John Stewart, the ex-Marine and former architect whose calm professionalism and tactical intelligence make him the most genuinely compelling Green Lantern in the Corps, has never gotten his shot. Lanterns on HBO is a start, but a full theatrical release built entirely around John Stewart’s solo story is the move the franchise actually needs.

Luke Cage The first Black superhero to ever headline his own comic series still has not gotten the feature film treatment he deserves. The Netflix series leaned into gritty drama, which worked for its purposes, but a stylized feature film that leans into the swagger, humor and community-based heroism that define Luke Cage at his best could be one of the most entertaining Marvel movies ever made. He is unbreakable, funny, and already an Avenger. The only thing missing is the movie.

Vixen Mari McCabe was meant to be the first Black female hero to headline her own DC series back in the 1970s, and the book got canceled before it ever had a chance. That story deserves to be finished. A supermodel with roots in a long line of superpowered women from the fictional African nation of Zambesi whose magical totem lets her channel the abilities of any animal on Earth, Vixen has the origin, the aesthetic and the action set-piece potential to be one of the most visually stunning superhero films ever made.



Black Lightning Jefferson Pierce has the origin story of a lifetime. An Olympic athlete turned high school principal who reluctantly returns to his powers to protect his students and his community from gang violence and corruption. His live-action television series ran for four seasons and built a devoted audience. Now it is time to bring that story to the big screen with the full cinematic budget and scope that a character this grounded and this important actually deserves.