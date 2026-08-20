Black Cosplayers You Should Know: Meet The Creators Bringing Your Favorite Characters To Life

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Cosplay is about stepping into another world, becoming your favorite character and letting your creativity run wild. But for Black cosplayers, the experience can also be about taking up space in fandom communities that have not always made room for them. Check out Black cosplayers you should know inside.

From anime icons to superheroes, video game characters and cartoon favorites, Black creators are showing that there is no limit to who can be brought to life. As Vice previously highlighted, creators like Kiera Please and others have pushed back against racist criticism surrounding Black people portraying characters who do not share their skin tone.

Kiera Please, in particular, has built a reputation for transforming into an impressive range of characters. Her work is a reminder that cosplay is about interpretation, creativity and having fun. Her perspective has also helped challenge the idea that Black cosplayers should only portray Black characters.

Then there is Chaka Cumberbatch, whose impact goes far beyond her own costumes. She created #28DaysOfBlackCosplay in 2015 to give Black cosplayers a dedicated space to celebrate their work and uplift one another. Ten years later, the movement has become a major part of the Black cosplay community. Cumberbatch told Crunchyroll that the goal was always bigger than herself. It was about creating space for the “multitudes of greatness” within Black cosplay.

And the community keeps growing. Creators are blending makeup, sewing, hairstyling, photography, performance and storytelling to create looks that deserve a double-take.

Whether you are already deep in your anime era or just discovering the world of cosplay, these creators are worth adding to your feed. Consider this your starter pack.