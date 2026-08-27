I Do. I Did. I’m Done: Kandi Burruss Gets Raw

Kandi's show 'I Do. I Did. I'm Done' honestly explores her divorce through three emotional acts.

Kandi is focused on self-care and not chasing romance, instead 'going back to me'.

Despite personal challenges, Kandi remains a consistent, creative force in the music industry.

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Kandi Burruss brought her full energy to Loving R&B with host KG Smooth, speaking candidly about her boldest project yet: a one-woman show called I Do. I Did. I’m Done, hitting the House of Blues in Houston.

The show is pure Kandi: honest, funny, and unafraid. She built it out of one of the hardest chapters of her life: her divorce. “I always work best when I have, like, a creative little crazy thing going on in my life, and then I make it into a creative show,” she told KG Smooth. Fans know the pattern. From the play A Mother’s Love to her famous “dungeon party,” Kandi has always turned her personal drama into art.

I Do. I Did. I’m Done moves through three acts. The beginning is light and joyful, just like a wedding day. The middle turns spicy, complete with the dungeon brought back to life on stage. And the ending? Raw and unfiltered. “I do a live speak on it,” she explained. “What caused the breakup, what happened, how I reacted, what I did. I tell it all.” She even weaves in never-before-seen clips she recorded when the split first began.

Kandi didn’t shy away from the emotional weight of ending her marriage. The hardest part, she said, was her children. “I was really worried about how it’s going to affect them.” She admitted she underestimated how much her older daughters, Riley and Kayla, were hurting too. Seeing a clip of Riley getting emotional on Bravo’s Next Gen opened her eyes. “I didn’t even realize how she was feeling.”

On Love, Healing, and Moving Forward

For women over 40 wondering if love has passed them by, Kandi kept it real. “Don’t stay in a situation” out of fear, she said. Co-parent well, put the kids first, and refuse to tolerate disrespect. Right now, though, she’s not chasing romance. “It’s about me having fun, spoiling me.” People call it a glow-up. Kandi sees it differently. “I’m going back to me. I’m fine. Makes me happy.”

The pen is still pinning, too. She co-wrote a track on Duran Bernard’s album alongside Big Sean, spent studio time with Yung Miami, and is developing a rising vocalist named Jada with Hitmaka.

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Through every high and low, Kandi Burruss remains exactly who she’s always been: consistent, creative, and unbothered. As KG Smooth put it, few stars show up so genuinely. And Kandi? She’s just getting started.

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I Do. I Did. I’m Done: Kandi Burruss Gets Raw was originally published on blackamericaweb.com