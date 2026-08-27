Home Decor Achievement Unlocked: XBOX & IKEA Unveil New Furniture Collection

IKEA / XBOX

XBOX wants to be your one-stop station for entertainment, and it also wants to help furnish your gaming room or your digs.

At gamescom, XBOX and Swedish furniture company IKEA unveiled a new furniture collection that should have members of the team green chomping at the bit.

The new nine-piece furniture collection is called “YXSTABY”. It is part of XBOX’s continued celebration of its 25th Anniversary, giving gamers a chance to take their gaming setup to the next level with affordable, good-looking, XBOX-inspired furniture to put around your $899.99 Series X25th Anniversary Edition console.

The collection includes decorative pieces that XBOX aficionados should be very familiar with, using XBOX’s popular controller as a source of inspiration. According to IKEA, the collection “fits into daily life, with thoughtful, versatile pieces that make room when it’s time to play, and still feel at home when the game is over.”

For example, there is a stainless steel platter modeled after the D-pad and other XBOX-inspired furniture that IKEA claims will “solve the small, familiar challenges that can come with playing at home.”

IKEA

There is a stool shaped like a thumbstick, available in green and black, that “tilts with you while you play,” so it’s designed to adjust with you during tense gaming moments.

IKEA x XBOX

There is also a rollable television stand with multiple functions, including a storage compartment in the back, a toolbox for controllers and cables, and a laptop stand.

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IKEA x XBOX

XBOX makes a ton of controllers, so it made perfect sense for the collection to feature a controller display box in two colors, plus a side table on wheels with sliding doors.

IKEA x XBOX

Here is a full breakdown of the collection and pricing:

GÖTEHULT shopping bag — $2.50

YXSTABY Gaming controller display in black — $30

YXSTABY Gaming controller display in white — $30

YXSTABY Gaming D-pad controller platter 13-inch — $18

YXSTABY Gaming D-pad cushion in green — $18

YXSTABY Gaming laptop support with storage in white — $35

YXSTABY gaming lounge chair VISSLE in beige — $120

YXSTABY Gaming monitor stand in white — $40

YXSTABY Gaming side table on castors oak in ven/gray — $180

YXSTABY Gaming thumbstick stool in black —$50

YXSTABY Gaming thumbstick stool in green — $50

YXSTABY Gaming TV stand on castors in black — $150

YXSTABY Gaming TV stand on castors in white — $150

Complete Your XBOX-Themed Gaming Room With A Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer

XBOX

And one last thing: you can take your gaming setup to another level with a Gears of War: E-Day Replica Lancer, which is now available for pre-order on the XBOX Game Studios store.

That’s if you have $299 to spare after you’re done buying pieces from the YXSTABY collection.

XBOX

You can see more photos below.