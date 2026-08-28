8 Things We Learned About GTA VI From Netflix’s Extended Look

Source: NurPhoto / Getty Few video games have ever carried the level of anticipation surrounding “Grand Theft Auto VI.” RELATED: Rockstar Finally Responds To Massive GTA 6 Game Leaks RELATED: Grand Theft Auto 6’ Details Leak, Possibly Inspired By Netflix Show ‘Narcos’ More than a decade after “Grand Theft Auto V” became one of the biggest entertainment releases of all time, Rockstar Games is preparing to bring players back to Vice City with Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos at the center of a sprawling crime story. The road to release has been chaotic, including the massive 2022 development leak and another round of unauthorized footage that surfaced just before the latest reveal. Rockstar acknowledged the recent leaks ahead of finally giving fans an official extended look at the game. On August 27, Rockstar partnered with Netflix to premiere “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look,” a roughly 26 minute presentation captured entirely from in game footage running on PlayStation 5. The showcase offered the most substantial look yet at Vice City, the larger state of Leonida and the systems Rockstar has built around its new open world. “GTA VI” is scheduled to launch November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

1. GTA VI Will Have More Interactive Interiors Vice City appears to be considerably more explorable than Los Santos. The Extended Look and accompanying previews showed Jason and Lucia moving through businesses, clubs and other indoor locations that feel integrated into the larger environment. A greater emphasis on interiors could make exploring Leonida feel less like traveling between mission locations and more like moving through an actual city.

2. The World Is Much Bigger Than Vice City Vice City is only part of the equation. “GTA VI” takes place across Leonida, Rockstar’s fictional version of Florida, with locations extending beyond the Miami inspired city into areas including the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia and Mount Kalaga National Park. The variety suggests Rockstar wants players to experience a full state rather than simply a larger city.

3. Police Are Smarter This Time Committing crimes could require more planning than it did in “GTA V.” The new police system appears to place greater emphasis on identifying suspects and responding to what Jason and Lucia are wearing and carrying. That could make escaping the police about more than simply driving outside a search radius, adding another layer of strategy to robberies and other crimes.

4. Stealing Cars Has Become More Complicated Grand theft auto itself is getting an upgrade. Instead of every vehicle essentially being stolen the same way, different cars can require different methods of entry. That means grabbing an expensive vehicle may involve breaking windows, using tools or finding another way around a vehicle’s security instead of simply opening the door and driving away.

5. There Is A Lot More To Do Outside Of Missions Rockstar appears determined to make Leonida a place players can enjoy even when they are ignoring the main story. Activities shown or confirmed around the Extended Look include basketball, stock car racing, street racing, pool, mini golf, kayaking, scuba diving, parachuting, gym workouts, boating, jet skiing and nightclub activities.

6. Your Characters Can Physically Change Jason and Lucia’s appearances can change depending on how you play. Exercise and other player choices can affect their physiques, expanding the character customization beyond simply changing clothes, hairstyles or accessories. It brings back an idea longtime players may remember from “GTA: San Andreas,” where CJ could gain muscle or weight depending on the player’s habits.

7. Rockstar Is Going Even Deeper With NPCs Leonida’s population appears to be much more than background scenery. The Extended Look showcased more dynamic pedestrian behavior and NPC reactions as Jason and Lucia moved through crowded public spaces. Rockstar has reportedly created more than 600,000 animations for “GTA VI,” compared with around 55,000 for “GTA V” and approximately 300,000 for “Red Dead Redemption 2,” illustrating just how much effort is going into making the world feel alive.

8. Your Car Can Essentially Become Part Of Your Inventory Rockstar appears to be adopting a more grounded approach to weapons and equipment. Rather than allowing Jason and Lucia to carry an enormous arsenal at all times, vehicles can play a role in storing additional weapons and gear. The approach is reminiscent of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” where players had to think about which weapons they wanted to carry before leaving their horse. If you head into a robbery or shootout, what you bring with you could actually matter.