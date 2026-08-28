Fine AF Fridays! Kellon Deryck, Lucien Laviscount & More Hotties Show Off Their Rippling Pectorals, Vol. 41

Source: Kellon Deryck (IG: @kellonderyck) It’s the last Fine AF list of the month and of course we brought you the goods. Love Island star Yamen Sanders keeps bringing us back to the 90s with his type of fine. He’s the one you never really want to scroll away from. Dy’mond Charleston made her debut on the list. Mama was looking nice and curvy in her bikini. Lance Gross is feeling himself this week after making a HUGE change to his look. Also, Megan Thee Stallion’s hairstylist and close friend, Kellon Deryck, is back. But this week, he is more than a stylist; he is the birthday boy, as he is celebrating another year of life. One thing about Deryck, he got a nice “Body” just like his friend. You’ll see below. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays! Vol. 40 — Romeo Miller Is Giving ‘Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy’ Energy 1. Nique, 27 Nique popped out in this beautiful and classy dress with her legs glistening like a glazed donut.

2. Kellon Deryck Megan Thee Stallion’s hairstylist Kellon definitely had to be on the list this week after looking this good.

3. KC, 23 Love Island star KC had the girls ready to fight his girlfriend after posting these photos. Some of them want him for themselves.

4. Arya Starr, 24 The way this blue light glistens off of Arya Starr’s skin…the 24-year-old is not only beautiful but ethereal.

5. Megan Thee Stallion, 31 Megan Thee Stallion was certainly the right person for the song “Body,” because she makes sure to serve that up every time she’s on screen.

6. Akeem Ali, 32 Artist Akeem Ali shared a few fire behind-the-scenes shots for the music video to his song “Snakeskin.”

7. Laverne Cox, 54 You have to be one hot mama to pull off a Mugler dress, and clearly Laverne Cox fits the bill.

8. Justine Joy, 33 Justine Joy truly brings us joy every time she posts a new set of photos. We never get tired of seeing that face!

9. Yamen Sanders, 31 Love Island star Yamen Sanders knows he’s that guy. As he should, because he is. He gives 90s fine every time we see him.

10. Keesha Sharp, Remember her from Girlfriends? Now we know what you are thinking…how has Keesha Sharp managed to stay looking the same age after all these years!?

11. Amaya Elizabeth Espinal, 26 Ooo Love Island star Amaya is experimenting with some new colors for her hairstyle. We’re kinda loving it!

12. Lucien Laviscount, 34 Lucien Laviscount is looking “dead fresh Carlton” for sure in this Tommy Hilfiger look!

13. Teyana Taylor, 35 Ohhhh Teyana, Teyana. She is captivating in these sleek Alaïa outfits. Using her angles and movements to bring the looks to life, it’s both soft and it gives art.

14. Lance Gross, 45 Lance Gross is trying to be on his Dennis Rodman ish with this new hair we see. Apparently it’s giving his family members some mixed feelings, but he is felling it.

15. Latto, 27 Big Mama Latto’s got us feeling things in her latest IG video. The pose is nasty, the dress is nasty, the layered freshly bleached hair…NASTYYY.

16. Arlette Amuli, Pop The Balloon host and co-creator Arlette Amuli is nothing short of gorgeous. Her stunning beauty and classiness is the calm in the chaos of the show.

17. Romeo Miller, 37 Looks like Romeo Miller will be around online for a while as he is putting out new music. And according to his post, this cowboy is looking for some country girls!

18. Lesa “Milan” Hall, 37 The Real Housewives star Lesa Milan Hall took some stunning behind-the-scenes shots ahead of her interview with Carlos King.

19. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 54 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has this everlasting charm that we can’t get enough of. Maybe it’s the warm personality coupled up with the dashing smile, and his dominating build.