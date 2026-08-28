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J. Cole 'The Fall-Off' Tour: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear

J. Cole’s Fayetteville Homecoming: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear Sept. 23

Published on August 28, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
J. Cole Drops Secondary Cover For Upcoming Album 'The Fall-Off'
Source: @realcoleworld / Instagram

J. Cole is coming home.

The Fayetteville native is scheduled to bring his The Fall-Off Tour to Crown Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for an 8 p.m. performance. 

The Crown Complex lists the hometown concert as one of the area’s major upcoming events, and Ticketmaster also confirms the Fayetteville date.

For Cole fans, the show carries more weight than another stop on a national tour. Fayetteville is the city that helped shape the rapper’s story, and a hometown performance gives him an opportunity to revisit songs from across his career while celebrating the place that has remained central to his identity.

Based on the setlist from recent 2026 performances, here are 29 songs Fayetteville fans could hear when Cole takes the stage. The actual setlist may change.

1. 39 Intro

2. Two Six

3. SAFETY

4. Run a Train

5. Poor Thang

6. Legacy — Featuring PJ

7. A Tale of 2 Citiez

8. Fire Squad / WHO TF IZ U

9. Old Dog

10. MIDDLE CHILD

11. a lot

12. Johnny P’s Caddy

13. Lights Please

14. 2Face

15. In the Morning

16. Work Out

17. Can’t Get Enough

18. The London

19. She Knows

20. The Let Out

21. Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas

22. Wet Dreamz

23. G.O.M.D.

24. Life Sentence

25. Love Yourz

26. Power Trip

27. Planez

28. No Role Modelz

29. Quik Stop

J. Cole’s Fayetteville Homecoming: 29 Songs Fans Could Hear Sept. 23 was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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