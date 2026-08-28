Justus Kelley Made Miss USA History By Becoming The Queen Black Women Have Always Been: Unapologetically Herself

Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty We are hearing it more and more: life does not end at 30. And for many women, that is when things are just getting good. We are rewriting the rules, changing the timelines, and deciding for ourselves what comes next in our lives. We are changing careers, having children when we want, getting married when we want, and going after any and all opportunities that may not have been available to women before us. Now, we can add winning Miss USA to the list. Meet Justus Kelley. The 31-year-old made history last night, August 27, snatching the title of Miss USA 2026. Representing Virginia, she is the first married woman, first mother, and first woman over 30 to win the national title. Don’t you love seeing Black women change the game? RELATED CONTENT: Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Correspondent, Dies At 30

Justus Kelley Is Changing The Miss USA Timeline Miss USA began allowing married women and mothers to compete in 2023. The pageant opened eligibility to all women 18 and older in 2024. Before that, contestants aged out at 28. During the final question portion of the competition, Justus touched on this. She spoke about being 31, married to her college sweetheart, and raising two foster siblings while continuing to pursue her own goals. “What my year as Miss USA would mean and look like is no longer questioning if we have to choose between our ambitious careers, our families, and our wildest dreams,” she told the audience “I’m standing on this stage embracing every part of who I am, and I believe that I can be your next Miss USA.” Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. She also reportedly addressed her history-making win at a press conference after the pageant, saying it was “a huge honor.” She continued, “I look at this like a responsibility to know that I was trusted to be the first.”