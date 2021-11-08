Monyetta Shaw Ties The Knot With Her Boo Heath Carter

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Monyetta Shaw tied the knot with her boo Heath Carter. The Atlanta Exes star took to Instagram over the weekend where she shared a sweet video from their wedding. In the one-minute clip, Shaw dazzled in an Elite Pour La Vie wedding dress as she twirled for the camera.

“Loading……..” Shaw teased along with a few heart and wedding ring emojis.

Back in June 2020, the mother of two shared a sweet video of Heath’s unexpected proposal. The businessman surprised Shaw with a cute engagement party where he got down on one knee in front of their close family members to pop the question.

“I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything,” the star wrote at the time. “Then I literally walked into my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family. WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones, Shaw continued. You rock Heath bar! To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing! A huge thank you for the outpour of well wishes & love from ALL of you! CHEERS to our new chapter in life!”

The Alexander actress has been documenting her road to marriage with her Instagram following. In September, Shaw shared stunning engagement photos alongside her “Heath Bar,” as she affectionately refers to him, rocking some serious threads. Even her ex-fiance Ne-Yo commented underneath the loving photos.

Then the wife-to-be set off on an epic bachelorette vacation in October to celebrate the big occasion.

Monyetta previously gushed about how she knew Heath was “the one” during an interview with US Weekly.

“Honestly, he was such a good dude and a good person. I knew… I want to say almost immediately,” she explained.

Shaw continued, “He’s the CEO of his companies, and even still he makes time for his kids. I would literally see him rearrange his schedules, have huge deals on the table, and he’s like, ‘No, I have to go see my daughter, and I have to make sure this is done.’ That honestly, was one of the main things that made me be like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Just the love that he had for his children, first and foremost,” she added.

Monyetta’s long-lasting romance with Heath is something that’s she’s prayed for, especially after her rocky engagement with Ne-Yo. The former couple began dating in 2009 and share two children together, a son named Mason and daughter Madilyn. Shaw underwent a sterilization procedure in 2011 after she and Ne-Yo decided they were done having children, but according to her interview in The New York Post, two months before they were getting ready to jump the broom, the “Sexy Love” singer called the wedding off and later confessed that he wanted to move on with another woman.

“I don’t want to be monogamous anymore,” he told me — in other words, he wanted to break up,” she recalled of the heartbreaking experience to Tashara Jones of the NY Post. “A week later, we had a deep conversation face to face. I was so hurt and distraught; my parents have been together for 44 years, and I always assumed our relationship would last for the rest of our lives. The thought of him and my kids not living under the same roof was devastating.”

We’re happy to see Monyetta getting the love she truly deserves! What do you think of Monyetta and Heath’s blissful romance? Tell us down below!

