THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Late last month Fetty Wap was bagged by the feds before he was set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud in New York City. But now the New Jersey rapper is once again a free man, for now, after posting $500K bond.

According to TMZ the “Trap Queen” artist was granted bail after posting half a mil on bond and will await his upcoming trial from the comfort of his own home. Unfortunately, the man will have to comply with a few conditions placed upon him including rocking a GPS monitoring device and submitting to drug tests. Fetty also has to surrender his passport and get prior approval from authorities if he plans on traveling for any professional tours.

Given the gravity of the charges thrown against him, he’s lowkey lucky to be out on bail forreal forreal.

“Prosecutors allege Fetty and others distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island … and claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and smuggled East using secret compartments in USPS vehicles.”

USPS smuggling crack, Fed Ex stealing sneakers – what is this world coming to?!

During their investigation, the feds say they were able to obtain $1.5 million in cash, guns, 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, and some fentanyl pills. If convicted, Fetty and his co-defendants could get up to life in prison.

Pray for that man, y’all.

Fetty Wap Released On $500K Bail, Accused Of Selling All The Drugs was originally published on hiphopwired.com