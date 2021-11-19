Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss “Black Illuminati,” French Montana “They Got Amnesia” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Hip-Hop lyricists rejoice as two of the games sickest spitters in Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss have reunited to give the heads the kind of bars that not only satisfies like a Snickers, but also breaks off the competition something crunchy like a Kit Kat.

Linking up for the visuals to “Black Illuminati,” Freddie Gibbs and Jay-To-The-Muah hold court in a spacey mansion with a team of attractive women who hold up mirrors for them while they lay down their verses before taking to the streets in a big boy Hummer.

Keeping the scene in NYC, French Montana finds himself having an out of body experience as he witnesses himself go back to the essence before coming back to life only to go through the memory motions in the short film visuals to “They Got Amnesia.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snoop Dogg featuring Blxt, Morray fearturing Benny The Butcher, and more.

FREDDIE GIBBS FT JADAKISS – “BLACK ILLUMINATI”

FRENCH MONTANA “THEY GOT AMNESIA”

SNOOP DOGG & BLXT – “GO TO WAR”

MORRAY FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “NEVER FAIL”

PEEWEE LONGWAY & MPA JUWOP – “THICK SH*T”

BLOCKBOY JB FT. SPOTEMGOTEM – “M.E.M 2 JACKSONVILLE”

DICE SOHO & Z-RO – “MISSION”

