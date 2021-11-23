Watch: Iman Shumpert Makes History On Dancing With The Stars

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This former NBA player proved he’s got moves on and off the court.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Iman Shumpert is a former NBA player and husband to r&b artist Teyana Taylor who he married in 2016. He won his championship ring also in 2016 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has since hung up his jersey to be a father to his two children Iman Jr. and Rue as well as throw on some dancing shoes.

His partner Daniella Karagach is no stranger to the dance world. Alongside her partner Leonid Juashkovsky she is three time champ in Junior I and II Latin dance champions in the United States. She also competed in dance finals in Moscow, Barcelona and Celtic. She also competed last year on Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Nelly where they received third place.

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars came to a formal close last night our two champions we're revealed. Iman Shumpert and Danielle Karagach were granted the Mirror ball trophy after a competitive season being viewed as the underdogs of the season. The pair have had a decent season usually finding themselves safe with average scores. As the competition started to heat up however so did their scores. They received their first perfect score Week 6 of the competition when they performed during Horror Night with a dance based on the movie "Us". From that point on, it was clear to audiences and the judges not to count them out. Their final performance won over the judges earning them perfect scores for both dances. Judge Bruno Tonioli regarded Shumpert as "The King Of Ballroom" dancing. Once they were crowned Shumpert said "I never thought I'd have a ballroom trophy." Shumpert is the first NBA player to win in Dancing with The Stars and it is clear that on the dance floor he is a force to be reckoned with.