“Gorilla Glue” Girl Tessica Brown Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Again!

You know what they say…fool me once, shame on you fool me twice…

It seems that our girl Tessica Brown, better known to some as the infamous “Gorilla Glue Girl” just can’t can’t catch a break. Many of you may remember Brown when she went viral trying getting gorilla glue stuck in her hair. Her video of her washing and repeatedly trying to remove the substance from her hair went viral back in early 2021. She ran out of hairspray when trying to do a slick back ponytail and so she went for the Gorilla Glue instead.

Once it went viral there were of course lots of people making jokes about her condition but a lot more people were reaching out trying to get her help! People suggest a lot of different methods for her to try to remove it but ultimately she ended up needing surgery. Dr. Michael Obeng was able to remove the glue from her hair and he did it free of charge.

Since then the viral star has seemed to turn her lemons into lemonade with a new product hair care line that includes edge control, growth drops and more. The product line named ‘Forever Hair’ has sold out multiple times and now Brown even has a single called “Ma Hair.” You can listen here.

It seems though she’s landed herself back in the spotlight. She uploaded a new video of her and her hair and it is not looking too good. She was trying to dye her hair and it ended up falling out again. She said that she “thought her hair was strong enough to take chemicals” She said it felt like her hair was “melted” when going through it.

Hopefully she can gain some new growth and a good stylist before the New Year.

