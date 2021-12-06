Oops! Fans Load Up Shopping Carts Hoping Young Thug Would Foot The Bill

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes y’all no matter how much you wish and wish Christmas does not come early.

A lot of Young Thug fans found themselves with full baskets and empty wallets after a rumor circulated on the internet that the rapper was cashing out carts at a local Walmart. On November 30th fans flocked to an Atlanta Walmart after hearing that Young Thug would be footing the bill for all customers in the name of Christmas! When I tell you that the fans were not playing in that Walmart! They were loading up on lots of items including multiple televisions, air fryers, hover boards, and more items that were too big for the shopping carts!

Don’t get us wrong, Young Thug is know for giving back to his community. He has donated concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood multiple times and most recently donated over 700 costumes and mask to children for Halloween. However, these shoppers found nothing but tricks during this mix up.

Young Thug stepped into the mix to apologize to fans who went to the Walmart and clear everything up. He said that he’s not one to play around like that and due to COVID-19 he hasn’t been able to give back in that manner just yet.

He also went on to add that he doesn’t have a PR team so he’s not sure where the idea of him doing a give back even cam from. He said that if he’d known about tit earlier he would’ve came down anyway. It is unclear exactly where this rumor first surfaced but once fans realized the rapper wasn’t showing up, they left their items there and walked out empty handed. We just feel bad for all the Walmart employees who had to work overtime time on restocking those shelves!

