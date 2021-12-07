Period! Lil Uzi Set The Bar High For City Girl JT’s 29th Birthday

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If this is what being a true city girl gets you sign me up!

Over the weekend the city girl herself Miss Jatavia Johnson celebrated 29 years around the sun! She was showered in lots of love and gifts by several members of her family, friends and fans. She was especially shown lots of love from her boyfriend rapper Lil Uzi Vert who gifted her with over $350K worth of gifts! The pair have been together since 2019 and they don’t seem to be letting up. Oh to be in love.

So let’s get into these birthday gifts shall we. We saw JT allowing us to live through her as she posted several updates to her Instagram feed and story. One of the more expensive gifts that she received from Uzi was a black McLaren 720s luxury sports car which retails for about $300,000. She posted on her IG Feed with the caption “WTF! I love youuuuu! @liluzivert”

Uzi also rented out the Nickelodeon Studios Park located inside of the Mall of America in New Jersey. That was reported to cost about $50,000. TMZ reports that they brought along some friends as well to join in on the fun. The pair also enjoyed a private dinner where they can be seen with enough food to feed at least 5 more people. I guess our invite got lost in the mail.

If you were able to catch her instagram story in time you would’ve seen that she was given a bunch and I mean a bunch of roses in different colors. One set spelled out ” I *heart* U JT”. In her post you can see her blowing out the candle on her birthday cake with a giant bouquet of roses behind her.

She posted a wrap up montage of all her birthday actions with the caption “I love you, I appreciate you, dedicated to Uzi of course. She described her birthday as “Best Birthday Ever” in the same post.