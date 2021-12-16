Why Rick Ross Says He’s Never Getting Married, New Album & More

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The BIGGEST BOSS Rick Ross stopped by to kick it with The Morning Hustle! His new album, “Richer Than I Ever Been” is out now and it’s filled with bangers! You know we had to test him out by playing The Morning Hustle #CashGrab game in which he totally disregarded our 60 second rule but he didn’t do too bad with the questions check it out!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He also spoke on his relationship with artist Meek Mill. You know our girl Lore’l gonna ask the tough questions but Ross as always handled it smoothly. He said it’s “no pressure” between him and Meek, and any money issues he may have had stems from Atlantic Records and not MMG.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch the full interview below…

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE