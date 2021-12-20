Watch: Chloe Bailey Gets Candid On Facebook Watch’s ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ About The Effects Of Cyberbullying

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The season 2 finale episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, features singer Chloe Bailey and beauty influencer Okaysophi opening up about how online bullying has affected their mental health.

In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning actress Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, particularly those in the Black community. Henson has been vocal about her struggles with her personal mental health battles, and she has successfully completed two seasons of a show with her closest friend to help others navigate through their journeys.

Through personal interviews with celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series showcases how to provide support, bring awareness, and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

In the Season 2 finale titled “Clapping Back to Social Media Bullying with Chloe Bailey,” the singer opens up about how hurtful comments and backlash she has received on social media has impacted her mental health. She talks about how she’s learned to cope with online bullies while staying true to herself.

Henson asked Bailey why she decided to share her experience with online bullying.

“So I think I was just tired, ’cause even now, like I still am very insecure. Like, you know, we all have our things. We all are like that,” Bailey shares on the finale. “And especially in the world of social media and a world of only seeing the best version of everyone else, you’re like, well, I got to fix this, this, and this and this and this. So I just was explaining like, I’m not changing. It hurts my feelings. Don’t like it, but I’m not changing for anyone.”

While beauty influencer, Okaysophi shares how the relentless bullying she receives both online and off has driver to contemplate suicide. Henson asked her what keeps her going despite the negative comments and she responded, “The things that keep me like, doing what I’m doing right now, is like those little DM’s with like little kids, because like at a younger age, I couldn’t like show out. And like on my brand, my platform, I like people doing– being bold, beautiful. And seeing little girls tell me like, oh yeah, like ‘You made me, you made me want to do this.’ That is so amazing. It makes me so happy that I’m inspiring other people.”

Therapist Dr. Ayanna Abrams joins the finale episode to equip everyone with the tools to help set social media boundaries to keep true peace of mind.

Catch all these gems and insight on the impacts of social media bullying and the ways to combat it. Be sure to tune into the season 2 finale episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji on Facebook Watch below.

