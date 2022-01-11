Kanye West Uses New “Heaven and Hell” Visual To Debut Latest Yeezy x GAP Merch

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, also known as Ye, just dropped a new music video for one of his standout tracks from his latest album and got to show off products from his collaboration with GAP.

The rapper debuted the monochromatic music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his recent album DONDA on Monday night (January 10th), during the NCAA College Football Championship game between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Georgia Bulldogs on ESPN. The video’s tone is dark, as multiple figures are seen milling about wearing hooded sweatshirts designed by West in collaboration with GAP with their faces covered in the same sort of mask that West himself has been modeling since last year.

The video then focuses on one figure climbing a set of stairs. Others note a growing light in the dark sky as the song builds to its climax, featuring Kanye rapping from the center of a tornado-like scene where figures are swirling around him. It concludes with a series of Biblically-influenced images that show some sort of battle, and then a plug for the Yeezy GAP sweatshirts which are available at the store’s website and will reportedly ship to customers in four to eight weeks.

The video comes as West is on the verge of having a new three-part documentary focusing on his meteoric rise air next month on Netflix. The documentary, entitled JEEN-YUHS: A Kanye West Trilogy, is inspired by fellow Chicagoans and filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The trailer for the film was also released on Monday, and the documentary reportedly will incorporate over 20 years of previously unseen footage featuring West from when they began filming him in 1998. The documentary will premiere in theaters on February 10th and be available on Netflix on February 16th.

To try and get your hands on the new YZY x GAP merchandise, you can head here.

Photo: GAP Inc. / YZY x GAP

