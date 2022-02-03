Morphe Cosmetics Gives Back For Black History Month With The “Make It BLACK” Limited-Edition Palette

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for a highly pigmented palette that’ll upgrade your beauty beat and pour back into Black creatives, then you’ve come to the right place. Morphe Cosmetics is giving back for Black History Month. The beauty retailer has created a limited edition Morphe X Make It BLACK 18-Pan Artistry Palette for this year’s collection, available for $22. Empower your expression and promote positive change with this limited-edition eyeshadow palette designed for darker skin tones, packed with bold browns, glimmers of shimmer, and pigment-packed pops.

Here’s the best part; 100% of the net proceeds of all Make It BLACK products sales will be made to the Pull Up for Change Small Business Impact Fund to support the next generation of Black founders. Morphe has a history of creating high-quality products and donating the proceeds to various causes. We love a brand that puts their money where their mouths are.

Morphe’s limited-edition Morphe X Make It BLACK palette is now available online exclusively at Ulta Beauty. Happy shopping and Happy Black History month!

