PPP Ye: Kanye West Goes Birkin Brazy For Julia Fox’s Birthday Party [Video]

It seems like JuliYe is very much official now. Kanye West gifted Julia Fox several Birkin bags for her 32nd birthday.

As spotted on Complex the Chicago, Illinois native put the Donda 2 recording sessions on hold to be with his new lady friend on her special day. According to Page Six the “All Of The Lights” rapper accompanied Julia at the very trendy hot spot Lucien in the East Village section of Manhattan. A source tells the celebrity gossip outlet that Yeezy’s time in New York City will be short though as he intends to finish Donda 2 on schedule.

“Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album” the unnamed individual stated. Nevertheless he made sure his time there was well spent. “They arrived together, looking very couple-y,” a different source shared. “He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.” Shortly after the celebration footage from the event leaked online showing several of her guests holding several Birkin bags that West reportedly gifted her. By the looks of the pieces Ye went all out as Birkins typically start at the $15,000.00 mark.

If the writing on the wall is correct this will mark Kanye’s first serious relationship post Kim Kardashian. Currently it is unknown when the former couple’s divorce is expected to be finalized. On more positive news for fans of West Donda 2 is still set to be released on February 22. You can see more visuals from her birthday festivities below.

