Leslie Jones’ Annual Olympics Live-Tweeting May Come To An End After NBC Censorship

Many have been enjoying the 2022 Olympic Winter Games since they officially kicked off in Beijing, China last week, and one of the unofficial joys when the occasion arises is getting DIY commentary from beloved comedienne Leslie Jones.

However, it looks like the former SNL cast mate hasn’t been feeling the love from higher ups at NBC, as she now claims that censorship on the network’s behalf may lead to her ending those Olympic hot takes altogether.

Jones expressed her disappointment with NBC via social media yesterday, writing on Instagram, “i m starting to feel like this should be my last olympics I live tweet [sic],” and following up by adding, “I know I know, another celebrity bitching But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them.” The rest of Leslie’s rant against NBC reads as follows: “I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya’ll love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love . #uptoyallnow.”

She made her feelings crystal clear by accompanying the post with the caption, “Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I’m not welcomed.”

In some good news since Jones made her feelings publicly known, a spokesperson for NBC addressed the controversy earlier today by telling CNN Business, “This was the result of a third-party error, and the situation has been resolved,” and adding, “She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past. She is a super fan of the Olympics, and we are super fans of her.”

It now looks like the ball is in Leslie’s court on whether she’ll continue on with the comedic commentary or save her talents for those who appreciate her. Let’s hope for the former, but we definitely understand if she chooses the latter. What’s you opinion on all of this? Let us know!

