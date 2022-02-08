Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Baby Boy

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

While the world was keeping up with the online drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were welcoming their latest edition to their family.

On Sunday (Feb 6), Kylie took to Instagram to announce that the couple’s son was born on Wednesday (Feb. 2) by sharing a black-and-white photo of what appears to be their daughter Stormi’s hand holding her newborn brother’s arm, along with the caption: “ 2/2/22.”

Travis reacted with a series of heart emojis: “ ”, as other friends and family including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Normani all commented their love for the announcement.

As previously reported, Kylie Jenner announced the pregnancy of her second child via Instagram by posting a video clip that included her positive pregnancy test and her getting an ultrasound.

In regards to the new baby’s name, People reports that the pair has yet to announce the name for their little one, but note plans for a public reveal when “Kylie is ready.”

“[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together,” says the insider, who adds that the mom of two will share “in a few days” and “wants to make sure she loves the name” before announcing.

Despite Jenners’s secrecy regarding the baby’s official name, fans have already shared speculation on the newborn’s name, with many of Jenner’s followers believing the parents chose the moniker “Angel” for their baby boy after several of Jenner’s followers included the moniker Angel in their replies to her announcement post and used angel emojis.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s announcement came in the midst of her older sister, Kim Kardashian’s public parenting feud with her estranged husband Kanye West over the decision to allow their daughter North West on the popular app Tik Tok.

The feud began after Ye took to Instagram in a series of since-deleted posts to share a screenshot of the official @kimandnorth TikTok account, but it wasn’t to get her follower count up. Instead, he included an all-caps message.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?,” said Ye, tagging Kim Kardashian.

Kim K responded by releasing a statement. via Instagram Stories saying:

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” read part of Kardashian’s statement. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Of course, the feud continued with Ye posting several screenshots including one of Kardashian’s cousin allegedly siding with him in the parental dispute before unashamedly asking for advice on buying a pair of Yeezys from a resale site, prompting Yeezy to respond, “Don’t ask me about Yeezys right now.”

Despite Ye’s attempt to erase the drama by scrubbing his Instagram of his grievances, the latest reports state that the Chicago hitmaker is reportedly refusing to sign documents to allow his estranged wife to be declared legally single.

In December, Kim Kardashian asked a judge to declare her single amid her ongoing divorce from West, in addition to requesting to have her maiden name restored. This is a separate petition reportedly requested by Kim who asked for the court to separate the issues of child custody and property from her marital status, but an insider revealed to People that Ye’s denial is what’s stalling Kim’s request forward.

“Kim is still trying to get the “married” status dissolved to “single” before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” the insider said. “Moving this divorce along isn’t something he’s acting quickly on, despite Kim’s efforts.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Welcome Baby Boy was originally published on hiphopwired.com