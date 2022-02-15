Chloe Bailey & Gunna Celebrate Valentines Day Together & Release New Video

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The official video for Gunna & Chlöe’s duet, “You & Me” from his album released yesterday for Valentine’s Day.

Gunna released his project ‘DRIP SEASON 4EVER’ on January 7th of this year and its definitely a certified hit with features some plenty hip hop heavyweights but its his single and rumored romance with Chloe Bailey that seems to getting most of the attention.

Yesterday both stars took to their social accounts to announce the release of the video which features the two of them in very romantic settings. The video is definitely giving nostalgic 90’s vibe rightfully so with a sample from R&B singer, Jon B. The two also seem to have celebrated Valentine’s Day together. In a post to his story Gunna showed how he went all out with flowers and gifts for his special someone. Once fans quickly realized it was Chloe’s apartment he deleted it shortly after.

