Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion this month has faced a lot of court initiatives this month and she still isn’t done.

Megan took to Instagram addressing false narratives in regards to her court hearing involving Tory Lanez. She specifically asked DJ Akademiks directly, what he gained from “lying” and “spreading false narratives” about the case.

Tory Lanez, had a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 23. Before the hearing even began, Akademiks hurried to social media and tweeted out a “BREAKING” update stating that it “was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

Creating an unnecessary frenzy of false news, Akademiks ultimately ended up deleting the tweet. In all actuality, Tory Lanez pre-trial hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case was postponed to early April.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan wrote on Instagram. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

At this point, Megan mentioned Akademiks directly.

“Why are you lying?” she wrote. “What did you gain?”

RELATED: Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Breaks Silence on Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

#MeganTheeStallion called out #Akademiks for reporting news about her case with #ToryLanez , and at the time, court wasn’t in session.

#ToryLanez said he was apologizing for having sex with both #MeganTheeStallion and A #KelseyNicole , not for anything else.

Rapper and Megan’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine hopped in the chat, telling Tory to “put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about.” Tory replied, “we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing.” Megan responded back to Tory for his “apology” tweet as she called his narrative “not true” and added, “Why are you skipping over the shooting just admit you shot me!” Megan also re-posted a tweet from Nancy Dillon, a Rolling Stone reporter that claimed the DNA results were “pleasing” to Tory’s side is “totally fabricated.” Check back as this story continues to develop.

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident was originally published on rnbphilly.com