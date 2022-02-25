HomeInterviews

Kodak Black Questions If J.Cole Was “Clowning Him” On Middle Child Verse

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

We chopped it up with rapper Kodak Black whose new album “Back For Everything” released today. We asked him about his struggles with the law, his love life and how he feels about rappers like Master P, J.Cole and others who have referenced his decision making skills.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Also On The Morning Hustle:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Day 7
10 photos
More From TheMorningHustle
Close