Kamala Harris Talks Possible Draft, SCOTUS Nomination, & Ukraine Update

We got the opportunity to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris who gave us the latest update on the Ukraine vs. Russia conflict and more. It’s no secret that millions of Americans are wondering just how the global conflict will effect our everyday lives. The images and video we have been seeing all over the internet are heart breaking. VP Harris echoes those sentiments.

“It goes against everything we stand for,” says Harris. “We ask America are saying this is wrong.” Harris went on to say that there must be severe consequences and accountability in the form of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Vice President Harris also spoke on President Joe Biden’s historical nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first black woman to be nominated as Supreme Court Justice and the next steps that will take place to ensure she is granted the official title.

