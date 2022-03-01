The adidas For Gucci Collection Is The Luxury Drop We Didn’t Know We Needed

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We are only a couple of weeks into 2022 and we may already have the drop of the year. Gucci has revealed an adidas collection and the streets are here for it.

As per High Snobiety the two brands have come together for a capsule that is already the talk of the town. On Friday, February 25, 2022, the luxury fashion house made its comeback to Milan Fashion Week after not activating the legacy fashion event for several years. Here Alessandro Michele, Creative Director, and team debuted the Gucci fall winter 2022-2023 collection. Included in the looks were cobranding with adidas Originals. The joint effort is being billed as “Combining their heritage and creative codes, adidas and Gucci join forces in a new collaboration” according to a press release.

We got a playful take on evening wear via suits, knits, and dresses all offering different textures and approaches to thoughtful layering. While the overall show was very well received by industry experts and fashionistas alike, it was the footwear that became the most anticipated pieces. Gucci produced six different versions of adidas’ signature Gazelle sneaker; the remixes offer luxurious material upgrades with snakeskin and vibrant colorways for the suede upper panels in the mix. Additionally, the dual logo was thoughtfully placed throughout the ready-to-wear accessories such as boots, gloves, and jacket pockets.

The adidas For Gucci collection is expected to launch this fall. No word on pricing but expect a heavy ticket.

