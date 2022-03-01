The Game Says Ye Did More For His Career Than Dr. Dre On ‘Drink Champs’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Noreaga’s Drink Champs podcast has been the subject of many eye-popping interviews over the last few months and in a new clip featuring The Game as his next guest, we can already see it promises to be one of the most explosive sit-down’s on his show to date.

Since coming into the game, The Game has experienced all kinds of controversial moments including his beef with 50 Cent, his falling out with his own homies, and being hit with all kinds of lawsuits over the years. In the new clip for the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Chuck Taylor seems to touch on his falling out with G-Unit back in 2005 saying “You don’t f*ckin’ kick me out the group. I’m the “G” in G-Unit. F*ck you mean?”

But the most surprising segment came when he seemed to indicate that his one-time mentor, Dr. Dre, didn’t do enough for his career and instead praised Kanye West for his help saying “It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than Dre did for me my whole career.”

Word?! You have to wonder how much of Game’s next album Kanye West produced for The Game to make such a statement. Could these feelings have anything to do with The Game being excluded from Dr. Dre’s West Coast themed Super Bowl Halftime Show a few weeks back? We’re not sure but that’s a helluva statement to make given Dr. Dre’s involvement in helping The Game craft his classic debut album, The Documentary, that helped launch him to rap superstar status back in 2005.

Regardless the next episode of Drink Champs looks like it’s going to be a banger and we can’t wait to see what else The Game has to say about everything else he’s been through in his rap career.

Will you be tuning into Drink Champs this Thursday? Let us know in the comment section below.

The Game Says Ye Did More For His Career Than Dr. Dre On ‘Drink Champs’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

