LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Takes Its Talents From HBO To Uninterrupted’s YouTube Channel

When LeBron James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted returns for its fifth season, it won’t be on HBO.

The talk show, which brings people from all walks of entertainment together created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, takes its talents from HBO to YouTube, returning to its online roots. During its time on HBO, The Shop aired 17 episodes that featured candid conversations featuring LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and a slew of celebrity guests in a barbershop while getting “haircuts.”

Along with announcing the big shift to YouTube, we learned who will be opening up the fifth season. The first episode is stacked and will feature Bron, Carter, Rivera, Atlanta FX star Donald Glover, Abbot Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, singer J Balvin and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. This follows season four’s finale that featured James Corden, Saweetie, Bubba Wallace, and Yvonne Orji.

During The Shop’s four-season run on HBO, other guests included JAY-Z, President Barck Obama, 2 Chainz, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Smith, Stacey Abrams, and Tom Brady.

A spokeswoman for the cable network spoke on the show’s departure, adding, “We had four great seasons with LeBron, Maverick, and SpringHill, and we are very proud of our collaboration. We wish them nothing but continued success with the series.”

The Shop: Uninterrupted returns for its fifth season on March 4 on YouTube.

Photo: Courtesy of HBO / The Shop

