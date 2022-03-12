Apple TV+ To Debut ‘They Call Me Magic’ Documentary Series

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson earned the status as one of the best basketball players of his era and beyond over the course of his career. Apple TV+ is now gearing up to put a dedicated focus on the career of the Los Angeles Lakers legend via the documentary series, They Call Me Magic.

A trailer for They Call Me Magic was rolled out by Apple TV+ at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival Austin, Texas which looks into the life and legacy of the talented point guard. The show will air in four parts and makes its official debut in April.

From Apple TV+:

“They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work—both on and off the court—and continues to impact our culture today. The series features intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup including Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, President Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Michael Wilbon and more.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest icons of our era.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) with editor Dirk Westervelt (“Ford v Ferrari”) and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), the docuseries is produced for Apple by XTR and New Slate Ventures, and produced in association with H.Wood Media and Delirio Films.

They Call Me Magic makes its official debut on April 22. Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ To Debut ‘They Call Me Magic’ Documentary Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

