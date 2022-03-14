Activist or Actavis? The Cultural Impact of Future’s “March Madness”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of Future’s greatest songs to date is the standing soundtrack to the month of March, which was released in 2016. The song, appropriately titled “March Madness,” was featured on his mixtape 56 Nights, which was a tribute to his friend and DJ Esco, who was arrested for marijuana possession after their performance at the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. DJ Esco subsequently spent 56 days in jail. Not sure if Future or DJ Esco knew how much “March Madness” would impact the culture, but the references throughout the 2x Platinum song are still prominent and relevant to this day.

There are a few questionable lyrics in the influential song that make us raise an eyebrow or two. Even still, there are other lines within the song that we will dissect in this article that continue to empower the Black community in ways that are unbelievably noteworthy. Also, have you ever heard the beat drop in a packed out party in the middle of March? “Dress it up and make it real for me.” It’s a legendary listening experience worth writing an entire think-piece about, but today we’ll just breakdown some memorable lines and explain why this song is a culturally-defining moment in Hip Hop and social media.

March Madness is the NCAA single-elimination men’s basketball tournament played each spring in the United States. People look forward to this moment each year, watching their favorite teams battle head to head on the court. It is genius that Future titled his song after an event that many fans can tie to an existing enjoyable experience.

There are a few questionable lines like this one sprinkled into the chorus:

“I didn’t wanna f*ck the b*tch. The molly made me f*ck her even though she average.”

It is not surprising that Future is candidly talking about using Molly or sleeping with an average woman, but it is interesting that women at large sing the lyrics to this song freely as if that line, ending the legendary hook of the song, isn’t outrageous enough to press pause or stop the song all together.

As problematic as Future’s brand might seem, the “King of Toxic Rap” still gives fans duality. This next part of the chorus we would like to point out is a nod to the situation that occurred in Dubai with DJ Esco and the Dubai Police Force. It is also representative of the ongoing issues of police brutality, racial profiling and systemic failures that Black and Brown people face each day in America and across the world.

So yes, we are saying Future is an activist using his platform for the good of our people, but read the next few lines and judge us another time.

“We ballin’ like the March Madness. All these cops shootin’ a n*gga, tragic. I’m the one that’s livin’ lavish, Like I’m playin’ for the Mavericks.”

More specifically, he goes on to share his other thoughts on the police in the bridge:

“These bogus police can’t touch me. These f*ckin’ n*ggas can’t touch me.”

That will show them, Future Hendrix.

Listen, the contents of the song are a bit problematic, but the overall impact “March Madness” has had on the culture is one to dive headfirst into. Though his views may not always align with the feminist perspective, we can’t deny Future is an icon in his own lane. That is what we have female powerhouse rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for. Thanks to Future and DJ Esco we will never see March the same way again.

Do yourself a favor and stream Future’s “March Madness” today.

