Ohio Police Officer Who Killed 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant Will Face No Charges

The Ohio police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in 2021 will not be facing any criminal charges. According to the Associated Press, a grand jury declared that officer Nicholas Reardon will not be indicted for killing Bryant even though her death was ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner.

“The jury decided to return a no bill which means they did not proceed with any criminal charges against officer Reardon and found no criminal act,” Fraternal Order of Police President Jeff Simpson said. “That is pleasing to hear. It’s always sad when there is a loss of life, however, the actions of the people at scene, caused him to take action that saved lives and he is trained very well. He did his job, and it is a good outcome.”

Special prosecutors Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer said Reardon’s actions were justified.

“Under Ohio law the use of deadly force by a police officer is justified when there exists an immediate or imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another,” they said in a news release.

In Reardon’s body camera footage of the incident on April 20, Bryant is seen swinging a knife at a girl named Shai-onta Craig in front of her house after she pushed another girl to the ground. Reardon shot Bryant four times because he feared for Craig’s safety.

“At the time I fired my weapon, I was in fear for the life of the female in pink,” Reardon said about Craig to investigators.

The Bryant family’s attorney Michelle Martin released a statement to ABC on the family’s behalf regarding the grand jury’s decision.

Ma’Khia Bryant’s family is disappointed that a Franklin County grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot and killed her last year. Ma’Khia’s family has long wondered why this officer opted for lethal force even though there should have been other non-deadly options available to deal with this situation. We believe that the tragedy that ultimately resulted in Ma’Khia’s death started long before she was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer. There must be full-scale changes made to Ohio’s foster care system to ensure that this doesn’t happen to another child. We need to work tirelessly to protect those who are most vulnerable in our society. Ohio’s foster care system is failing our children and we cannot stand by and allow this to continue. As the one-year anniversary of Ma’Khia’s death approaches, her family is resolute in their fight for justice on her behalf.

The Columbus Department of Public Safety will now conduct an administrative investigation to “determine whether the officer’s actions were within Division policy,” according to their last Twitter post.

#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant 12 photos Launch gallery #SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant 1. Bernice King Dear baby girl Ma’Khia:



Right now, someone is excusing your death for their own reasons.



No excuses.



I believe that you being shot and killed by police is reflective of an ideology and persistent inhumanity that this nation refuses to address.



I mourn you and I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/CsHaOO8EdB — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 21, 2021 1 of 12 1 of 12 2. Nicey Nash View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1) 2 of 12 2 of 12 3. Justin Timberlake Say her name, #MaKhiaBryant. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 21, 2021 3 of 12 3 of 12 4. Derrick Johnson The emotional contrast between the #DerekChauvinVerdict and the killing of #MaKhiaBryant is exactly why we must not use small wins to justify the end of large fights! We must stay steadfast in our pursuit of #PoliceAccountability



WE NEED #PoliceReformNOWhttps://t.co/2jp2nhx8rR — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) April 21, 2021 4 of 12 4 of 12 5. Brittney Cooper A Black girl is dead because the cops brought a gun to a damn knife fight. If you don’t know how to de-escalate teen girls who are fighting, you should not be a police officer. I said what I said. #MakhiaBryant — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 21, 2021 5 of 12 5 of 12 6. Kehlani 6 of 12 6 of 12 7. Senator Sherrod Brown While the verdict was being read in the Derek Chauvin trial, Columbus police shot and killed a sixteen-year-old girl.



Her name was Ma’Khia Bryant. She should be alive right now. #MaKhiaBryanthttps://t.co/8SBdK4mxlE — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) April 21, 2021 7 of 12 7 of 12 8. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation. Sharing the body worn camera footage — while incomplete — was critical. We will share more footage as it becomes available. https://t.co/sae7c2SsuP — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 21, 2021 8 of 12 8 of 12 9. The Game There was absolutely no time between celebrating the conviction of Derek Chauvin & having to mourn Ma’Khia Bryant... This is really numbing !!! — The Goat (@thegame) April 21, 2021 9 of 12 9 of 12 10. Roland Martin This is PRECISELY what I said last night. That cop arrived on the scene, and it was 22 seconds from opening the door to first shots. He had. I way of ascertaining if #mahkiabryant was the aggressor or defending herself. She's now dead https://t.co/cALu1dJcbB — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 21, 2021 10 of 12 10 of 12 11. Jada Pinkett Smith 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 Another baby gone. Rest in Love precious #makhiabryant. pic.twitter.com/zEzJG2lnpT — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 21, 2021 11 of 12 11 of 12 12. Kathy Griffin WARNING. How in the hell does this police officer think it’s a good idea to fire shots blindly into a group of teenagers having a fight. Yes one of them has a knife. Oh, that never happened in your school or neighborhood? She didn’t deserve to die. 16 years old. #makhiabryant https://t.co/hnimSwnG7s — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 21, 2021 12 of 12 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading #SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant #SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant [caption id="attachment_2625302" align="alignnone" width="275"] Source: Paula Bryant / facebook[/caption] Not even an hour after the verdict came down in the trial against Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd, we’re faced with yet another case of someone dying at the hands of a police officer. This time it’s a 16-year-old Columbus, Ohio teen named Ma’Khia Bryant. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Officers received a call about an altercation and someone having a knife. Officers responded to the call and saw a young lady, said to be Bryant, that they believed to be holding a knife actively engaging the other females. Family members have said that Bryant was defending herself. Regardless a young girl lost her life. Many already have strong feels about this tragedy and took to social media to express themselves including celebrities and notable figures. SEE ALSO: Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For Help, Officer Killed Her Instead Continue reading #SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant

