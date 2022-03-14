HomeArts & Entertainment

Stevie J. Does An Interview While Appearing To Be Receiving Oral Sex [WATCH]

Stevie J never ceases to amaze us. During an interview with Leah A. Henry for Leah’s Lemonade, instead of being appropriately dressed and in a proper setting, Stevie J. did the interview from the comfort of his bed at Diddy’s Star Island residence while laying down shirtless speaking to Henry from his phone. Before she was even able to jump into the questions, the Grammy-winning producer made our jaws drop. He requested oral sex from a mystery woman who was in his room while on camera. In the video, he looked away from the camera and said “Yo, come suck me off” to whoever was in his room. Henry went on with the interview though and questioned him about being so authentic during his early days on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. 

As he was seemingly being pleased off-camera, the interview went on and Stevie J. spoke to Henry about Diddy, whom he is working with again, making headlines again after Freddy P. from Da Band accused him of ruining his life. They touched on there is such thing as the “Diddy curse,” which Stevie said he doesn’t believe in.

“That’s their problem,” he said when discussing Bad Boy Entertainment artists feeling like they got the short end of the stick. “You handle your business when you handle your business. I never gave an artist a contract and said don’t talk to your lawyer. Talk to your lawyer.”

Later in the interview, he goes into the bathroom and Henry jokingly addressed him being naked during their chat. She pointed out how his huge tattoo of his estranged wife Faith Evans, whom he filed for divorce from, was “staring into her soul” and he replied, “I’m doing this for my wife.” Once he made that comment, a woman approached him and said something and he replied, “Yes, I’m doing this for her too…Did I ask you for something?” and redirected his attention back to the interview.

Watch the full interview below. 

Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news.

 

