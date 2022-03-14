THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X has emerged as something of a style icon for a generation of millions and he’s showing off his flair for fashion and visuals in a new ad spot for a revolutionary pair of in-ear headphones. Partnering with Ultimate Ears, the “That’s What I Want” star is shown in the advertisement donning a pair of UE Fits headphones, matching quite well with his innovative style.

As seen on the landing page for the Lil Nas X and UE Fits partnership:

UE FITS are the world’s first true wireless earbuds that shape to your unique earprint regardless of size or shape—all in just 60 seconds. Experience earbuds you can wear all day with no pain and that won’t fall out. Love them or your money back, guaranteed.

The UE Fits are now selling for $164 USD, on sale from its usual retail asking price of $249 USD. The UE Fits come in three colors so far and feature an impressive array of specs, including eight hours of playing time, fast charging, and more.

To shop UE FIts, click here.

Keep scrolling to see Lil Nas X’s ad for Ultimate Ears below.

—

Photo: Ultimate Ears

Lil Nas X Partners With Ultimate Ears For New UE Fits Ad Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: