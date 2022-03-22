The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

With each passing day, the ongoing attack on Ukraine by way of Russia continues to become more and more heartbreaking. Although our prayers are with Ukrainians from all walks of life, we’re especially sending well-wishes to the youth out there that are having their education interrupted by senseless war tactics.

The good people over at Hampton University apparently feel the same way, so much so that the prestigious HBCU will be offering up a full ride to a handful of disenfranchised Ukrainian students to continue their studies at the Virginia campus this summer.

A press released sent out last week by Hampton U called the move a “humanitarian effort to help those college students and families affected by the current conflict in Ukraine,” with retiring school president Dr. William R. Harvey confirming that the invitation will give 50-100 Ukrainian and international college students the applaudable opportunity. The 2022 Summer Session will include room, board and tuition all covered for the summer. Afterwards, attendees will have the option to continue their studies at Hampton at the regular tuition rate.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” President Harvey said in the press release, also adding, “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

It’s amazing to see a college university, a HBCU at that, stepping up to do what they can for those in serious need. We can only hope that other campuses follow suit in the near future.

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free