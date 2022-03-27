HomeCelebrity News

Ludacris Responds to Omeretta The Greats Atlanta Comments

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Ludacris responds to Omeretta's Sorry not sorry song

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ludacris had some things to get off his chest today! Omeretta The Great dropped her track ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ where she cleared up what is Atlanta and what is the surrounding areas of the A. Now when the song dropped it started a huge debate amongst all ATLiens.

ATL legend T.I. went on IG Live and had a heated debate with his family on what is and is not Atlanta.

Now another Atlanta legend Ludacris steps in the ring with the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ remix. Check out the song below.

 

Ludacris Responds to Omeretta The Greats Atlanta Comments  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On The Morning Hustle:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
Goonew aka Big Wizzle
19 photos
More From TheMorningHustle
    • Close