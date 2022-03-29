Ludacris Calls For Atlanta Unity In Freestyle Reply To Omeretta The Great’s “Sorry Not Sorry”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Ludacris put the city of Atlanta on his back over the course of his still ongoing career although he wasn’t born there or the state of Georgia itself. Via a new freestyle verse, the veteran rapper and actor called for unity within Atlanta while replying in part to Omeretta The Great‘s buzzy “Sorry Not Sorry” track.

Ludacris dropped a quick verse atop “Sorry Not Sorry” and while he doesn’t mention Omeretta The Great by name, it’s clear that he’s hoping to clear the air over who can claim Atlanta proper and staying in so many words that the city and its surrounding regions are stronger as one.

“I was born in Illinois/Mama making hella noise/’cause a star was born and I’ll take this as Omeretta gave him credit for it/’cause early I moved to College Park, got rich like Ludacris hit the lotto/I spent so much time in Magic City ‘Every Day I’m So Atlanta’ was always my motto,” opened Ludacris’ verse.

In a clever nod to the other side of his career, Luda claimed to be shooting a film when he heard the original version of “Sorry Not Sorry” and told the crew to “stop the cameras.”

Ludacris continued with, “I pop Atlanta, won’t let nobody mock Atlanta/I brought millions of dollars to the city/Now the whole world jack Atlanta,” which to us is quite an accurate statement.

The rest of the track puts on for the A and calls for togetherness in a time when it seems like the city is split apart from its outer suburbs. But Ludacris, and in part Latto as she showed on the “Sorry Not Sorry” remix, wants the total opposite.

Check out the freestyle below.

