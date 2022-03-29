THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kandi Burruss’ baby father Block, called her his “sidechick” in a recent interview with DJ Vlad.

In the interview, Russell ‘Block’ Spencer detailed the relationship he had with Kandi saying that she was a side chick and claims that she knew he had a family before she got pregnant.

“I wasn’t going to leave home,” he said. “And that’s where the turbulence came in.” He goes on to say that Kandi called his house to tell his girlfriend that she was pregnant that causing drama between the triangle.

He and Kandi share their daughter, Riley Burruss, 19, who publicly struggled with building a bond with him. Block also talked about his frustrations of being on child support, when Kandi made more money than him, which he now says is paid off.

See the full clip of him discussing his relationship with Kandi and Riley above.

Kandi Burruss’ Baby Daddy Says She Was Just A 90s ‘Sidechick’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com