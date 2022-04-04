ASKING FOR A FRIEND: He Bought Me A Fake Designer Purse!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Today’s Asking For A Friend our DM’s were flooded with Hustler’s asking for advice but we had rot help a listener who wrote in after she discovered her boyfriend purchased her a designer bag that was fake. She says although it happened a month a go she’s just finding out after a “friend” called out the fake bag while at dinner. Listen below.

Now you know we had to ask what the Hustlers thought and some of the answers may surprise you! Let us know what you think!

