HomeStyle & Fashion

Doja Cat Shows Off Her Killer Abs At Coachella

Doja Cat was spotted at Coachella over the weekend donning a fashionable ensemble that showed off her killer abs.

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Swedish House Mafia “Paradise Again” Album Release Party with Spotify Live From the Desert

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Doja Cat was spotted at Coachella over the weekend rocking a super fly ensemble that showed off her killer abs and toned physique.

For her look, she wore grey, yellow and red ombre pants that covered her platform boots. She paired the look with an intricate crop top that showed off her toned midriff and abs. As for her hair, she rocked a spiked out pony tail that was perfect for the annual music festival and accessorized the look with red sunnies that set the entire look off. Check out the fashionable fit below.

Swedish House Mafia “Paradise Again” Album Release Party with Spotify Live From the Desert

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Doja also rocked long, stiletto nails for the occasion and added a matching ring to set the entire look off.

The pop star later shared the fashionable look on Instagram, posting the fashionable ensemble to her 22.9 million Instagram followers. See her post below.

“The IT girl 🔥,” one of the beauty’s millions of followers left underneath the fashionable pic while another wrote, “Yesssss miss Doja,” while another simply called her “queen.”

DON’T MISS…

Doja Cat Collaborates With BH Cosmetics For Her Very Own Makeup Collection

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

Doja Cat Shows Off Her Killer Abs At Coachella  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Morning Hustle:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
The Game "1992" Album Listening And Pop Up Shop
24 photos
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close