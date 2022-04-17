Rihanna Spotted Alongside A$AP Rocky In Black Lace Dundas Dress While In Barbados

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is still giving us maternity fashion envy and was recently spotted in Barbados alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky giving us another maternity fashion slay that we’re loving.

For her fashionable ensemble, the Bajan beauty was spotted wearing a cut out, lace Dundas black mini dress that looked absolutely stunning on the mother too be. She paired the look with a matching black bikini top and rocked silver heels that tied around the ankle. She rocked her hair in a high bun and added oversized hoop earrings to the loop to give it a bit of flair.

Check out photos of the fashionable ensemble below.

Rihanna was on the scene last night showing off her growing baby bump again and we’re absolutely loving her look.

But this wasn’t the only pregnancy look that we were loving on the mega star. Recently, the beauty was spotted at Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, California enjoying dinner in style, rocking a silk, vintage Azze Dine Alaia top that she wore completely unbuttoned to expose her growing belly. She paired the look with a pair of Alexander Wang shorts retailing for $495 and carried a $5,500 Balenciaga crystal hourglass bag. She rocked Nike sneakers on her feet and wore her hair in a high, curly pony tail with minimal jewelry as she flicked it up for the cameras.

Check out the look, here.

If there’s one thing Rihanna is going to do it’s give us a fashionable fit!

