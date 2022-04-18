The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Gucci is looking to hit a homerun later this month. The label has announced a forthcoming collection with Major League Baseball.

As reported by High Snobiety the iconic French brand is giving America’s favorite pastime a luxurious upgrade. Last week they revealed a capsule that reimagines some of the most iconic marks from the sport. “Inspired by Alessandro Michele’s New York Yankees baseball cap, logos from Major League Baseball teams detail accessories for men and women, as well as tailored and sportswear style pieces” a press statement read.

The Gucci drop will features logos from teams such as The New York Yankees, The Los Angeles Angels, The San Francisco Giants and more. Some of the pieces include jackets with button closure, sherpa hooded sweatshirts, fitted hats and more. Starting April 22nd, the collaboration envisioned by Alessandro Michele between the House and Major League Baseball will be available only on Vault; Gucci’s concept store.

Photo: Gucci

Luxury At Bat: Gucci Partners With MLB For Baseball Apparel Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com

