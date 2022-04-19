HomeICYMI

Lala Milan Says Social Media Lingo Has Gone Too Far!

 
Social Media Influencer and Viral star, Lala Milan joins The Morning Hustle all week as special guest host.

Have you ever used a popular phrase that you’ve heard on social media in the real world. Did the people understand? Well our girl Lala Milan is proclaiming that the social media slang has gone too far and sis just can’t keep up! We talked about our favorite and LEAST favorite social media slang terms and where they came from.

